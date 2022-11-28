 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: 96th Territorial Cup Game

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell rejoice in UA ending a five-game losing streak to the rival Sun Devils.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's defense led by freshman Jacob Manu rose to the occasion against rival Arizona State in a 38-35 victory in the 96th Territorial Cup game.

The Wildcats forced five turnovers, the final two coming thanks to the play of the talented young linebacker out of Anaheim (CA) Servite High School.

Manu hit Sun Devils quarterback on the final two defensive stands to force a fumble and an interception. The win for UA was their 50th in the rivalry series.

In this Week 12 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the Wildcats changing of their offensive game plan to focus the run versus the pass, the play of Marana-native and Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the chippiness that was back for the first time in a while plus our duo will hand out some game balls.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

