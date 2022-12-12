 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet,
with higher amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels as low as 3500 feet at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few outlying locations may touch on hard
freeze levels at or below 28 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Wildcat Breakdown: 2022 Awards Night

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and Glenn Howell (UA '85) put a cap on the 2022 season with their offensive, defensive and special teams MVPs

TUCSON (KVOA) - The college football season has come to an end for the Arizona Wildcats. UA's total APR ranking was not high enough to put them into a conversation of possibly being a bowl eligible five-win program.

In the end Rice (5-7) was the lone five-win bowl team. New Mexico State (6-6) received a bowl waiver due to a regular season game being cancelled, allowing them to count two wins vs. FCS teams to become bowl eligible.

In this final 2022 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) discuss the opening of the Transfer Portal doors and the Wildcats who have walked through it, the pair hand out their season MVP awards for offense, defense and special teams, and put a wrap on Jedd Fisch's second season at the helm.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

Jayden de Laura (22) via ICA-Mike Christy 4

Jayden de Laura (7) produced the third best passing season (3,685 yards) in UA history in 2022

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

Jacob Manu (22) via ICA-Mike Christy 1

Freshman Jacob Manu (59) started seven games for UA, emerging as a star defensive player for the Wildcats

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

DJ Warnell (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

DJ Warnell (14), transferred to UA from UCLA and made an immediate impact on the Wildcats special teams units

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.