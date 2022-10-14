Wildcat Breakdown: #12 Oregon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Oregon scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions on their way to a 49-22 win over Arizona in Tucson.

All seven of those touchdowns came on the ground including three from Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.

In this Week 6 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the record books to find out the last time Arizona gave up seven straight touchdowns in a game, whether or not the Cats linebacker issue can be fixed this year, plus does Jedd Fisch trust his run game.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m.

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

