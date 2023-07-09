MLB Draft: Arizona's Chase Davis drafted 21st overall by St. Louis Cardinals

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona Outfielder Chase Davis is chasing his pro baseball dreams!
Davis was drafted 21st overall by the St. Louis Cardinals. He celebrated getting drafted with family and friends in his hometown of Elk Grove, California.
The outfielder is the 13th first-round pick in program history and third in the last four years.
Davis leaves Arizona as one of the best sluggers in program history. He finished his career with 39 home runs, the most in U of A history.
Getting drafted was a long time coming for Davis. He wasn't selected in the 2020 Covid-shortened draft out of high school. Instead, he honored his commitment to the U of A.
The left-handed hitter logged just 30 at-bats as a freshman on the Wildcats 2021 College World Series team. He became a starter his sophomore year, posting a .289 batting average with 54 RBIs and 18 home runs.
Davis had a breakout junior season. He led the 2023 squad in batting average at .362. He also tallied 74 RBIs and 21 home runs. Those 21 home runs were tied for the conference lead with teammate Kiko Romero and were tied for the third most by a Wildcat in a single season. His success at the plate earned him several All-America honors.
After three seasons with the Wildcats, one of the draft's best bats is now a St. Louis Cardinal.
Arizona Commit Blake Wolters was also drafted. He was picked 44th overall by the Kansas City Royals. The right-handed pitcher now has to decide whether to sign with the Royals or come play in Tucson.
