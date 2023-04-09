 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona Men's Tennis takes another step toward a repeat title

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wildcats beat Washington 4-0 on Easter Sunday for fifth straight conference victory

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 12 Arizona Men's Tennis stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-0 blanking of Washington on Easter Sunday at the Robson Tennis Center.

The Wildcats (19-4, 5-1) can claim a share of their second straight Pac-12 regular season title with a win Friday at Utah.

A victory over the Utes followed by a win at rival Arizona State in the season-finale (April 22) would give UA the outright championship and No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona's triumph over the Huskies kept them unbeaten this season at home (12-0).

The match with the Utes in Salt Lake City will begin at 2 p.m.

Arizona Tennis plays at Robson Tennis Center on campus

DOUBLES

  1. Ziverts/Friend (ARIZ) def. #51 Bouchelaghem/Zharyn 6-2
  2. Horwood/Smith (ARIZ) def. Pearson/Suko 6-3
  3. Rolland/Padgham (ARIZ) vs. Hendrikx/Lin 4-4 (unf.)

SINGLES

  1. #64 Smith vs. Han-Chih Lin 6-4, 5-3 unf.
  2. #32 Ziverts def. #111 Dzianis Zharyn 6-3, 6-2
  3. Strom vs. #103 Cesar Bouchelaghem 6-4, 2-1 unf.
  4. #108 Lagaev vs. Nedim Suko 6-4, 4-2 unf.
  5. Jay Friend def. Jim Hendrikx 6-1, 6-2
  6. Dominique Rolland def. Brett Pearson 6-2, 6-0

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you