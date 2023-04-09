Arizona Men's Tennis takes another step toward a repeat title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 12 Arizona Men's Tennis stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-0 blanking of Washington on Easter Sunday at the Robson Tennis Center.
The Wildcats (19-4, 5-1) can claim a share of their second straight Pac-12 regular season title with a win Friday at Utah.
A victory over the Utes followed by a win at rival Arizona State in the season-finale (April 22) would give UA the outright championship and No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Arizona's triumph over the Huskies kept them unbeaten this season at home (12-0).
The match with the Utes in Salt Lake City will begin at 2 p.m.
DOUBLES
- Ziverts/Friend (ARIZ) def. #51 Bouchelaghem/Zharyn 6-2
- Horwood/Smith (ARIZ) def. Pearson/Suko 6-3
- Rolland/Padgham (ARIZ) vs. Hendrikx/Lin 4-4 (unf.)
SINGLES
- #64 Smith vs. Han-Chih Lin 6-4, 5-3 unf.
- #32 Ziverts def. #111 Dzianis Zharyn 6-3, 6-2
- Strom vs. #103 Cesar Bouchelaghem 6-4, 2-1 unf.
- #108 Lagaev vs. Nedim Suko 6-4, 4-2 unf.
- Jay Friend def. Jim Hendrikx 6-1, 6-2
- Dominique Rolland def. Brett Pearson 6-2, 6-0