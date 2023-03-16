Arizona Basketball Today: Princeton (NCAA 1st Rd.)

SACRAMENTO -- Arizona begins their 35th quest for an NCAA Men's Basketball championship on Thursday in Sacramento, California when the 2nd seed Wildcats take on No. 15 seed Princeton.
GAME INFO
- GAME: Princeton Tigers (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12)
- TIME/PLACE: 1:10 p.m. MST/Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- RADIO/TV: TNT/Wildcats Radio 1290
- LINE: Arizona -14.5; over/under is 154 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- SERIES: Arizona 1-0 (1985)
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats square off against the Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats' record in Pac-12 games is 14-6, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference games. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 9.3.
The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.
Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Princeton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81 points, 33 rebounds, 18 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73 points per game.
Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77 points, 34 rebounds, 13 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks per game while shooting 43% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74 points.