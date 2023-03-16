 Skip to main content
Arizona Basketball Today: Princeton (NCAA 1st Rd.)

Coming off a Pac-12 Tournament MVP performance, Azuolas Tubelis looks to lead the Wildcats to their 2nd national championship

UA star forward Azuolas Tubelis has a better understanding of March Madness as he embarks on his second NCAA Tournament.

SACRAMENTO -- Arizona begins their 35th quest for an NCAA Men's Basketball championship on Thursday in Sacramento, California when the 2nd seed Wildcats take on No. 15 seed Princeton.

GAME INFO

  • GAME: Princeton Tigers (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12)
  • TIME/PLACE: 1:10 p.m. MST/Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • RADIO/TV: TNT/Wildcats Radio 1290
  • LINE: Arizona -14.5; over/under is 154 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
  • SERIES: Arizona 1-0 (1985)

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats square off against the Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats' record in Pac-12 games is 14-6, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference games. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 9.3.

The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Princeton.

Logo Princeton Tigers

The only meeting between UA and Princeton came at the 1985 Fiesta Bowl Classic in Tucson

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81 points, 33 rebounds, 18 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77 points, 34 rebounds, 13 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks per game while shooting 43% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

