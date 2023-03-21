Arizona Baseball stretches home win-streak to nine

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Baseball collected 11 runs on 14 hits en route to an 11-2 midweek drubbing of Utah Tech (7-15) on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.
Infielders Kiko Romero and Nik McClaughry, the top two in Arizona's lineup, collected five hits, six runs, and two RBI in the offensive outburst.
The Wildcats' nine-game home winning streak is the longest by the program since rattling off 19 in a row across the 2016 & 2017 seasons.
Arizona (13-6) treks north up I-10 for a three-game series against Arizona State that begins on Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. MST.
You can read more about Tuesday's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.