A historical hosting assignment for Arizona Men's Tennis

Boise State, Florida and Oklahoma State will make their way to Tucson for the Wildcats' 1st NCAA Regional

TUCSON -- For the first time in program history, Arizona Men's Tennis will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

The Wildcats claimed the 14th national seed and will face off against Boise State in the inital round on Friday at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. (MST).

The match will pit brother against brother as Wildcats head coach Clancy Shield's brother Luke is the head coach of the Broncos. Both brothers are graduates of Boise State.

UA's Shields has twice been named Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2019, 2021)

Florida and Oklahoma State round out the Tucson regional.

This is UA's fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.

