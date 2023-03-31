 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Splash Pads Opening Up

  • Updated
  • 0
SPLASH-PAD

Courtesy: City of Tucson

 Abby Friedemann

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation have announced the opening of six splash pads in parks around the city.

From April 1st until October 31st, the splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. until sunset.

The following splash pads opening up are:

  • Udall Splash Pad (Morris K. Udall Park)

  • Purple Heart Splash Pad (Purple Heart Park)

  • Palo Verde Splash Pad (Palo Verde Park) 

  • Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad (in Balboa Heights Park)

  • Catalina Park Splash Pad (Catalina Park)

  • Clements Splash Pad (Lincoln Regional Park)

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you