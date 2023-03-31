TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation have announced the opening of six splash pads in parks around the city.

From April 1st until October 31st, the splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. until sunset.

The following splash pads opening up are:

Udall Splash Pad (Morris K. Udall Park)

Purple Heart Splash Pad (Purple Heart Park)

Palo Verde Splash Pad (Palo Verde Park)

Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad (in Balboa Heights Park)

Catalina Park Splash Pad (Catalina Park)