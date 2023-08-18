Spam donates 5 truckloads of beloved canned meat in response to Maui fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 340 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of
Pisinemo, or 16 miles northwest of Sells, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Covered Wells, San Simon, Mountain Village, Kupk and San Simon
West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 20 miles
southeast of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 42 miles
south of Ajo, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia Oik,
Santa Cruz and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Topawa, Fresnal Canyon and South Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Spam donates 5 truckloads of beloved canned meat in response to Maui fire

  • 0
Spam donates 5 truckloads of beloved canned meat in response to Maui fire

Spam has donated over 264,000 cans to aid the disaster-relief efforts on Maui.

 Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — The makers of Spam, saying that their “special relationship with the Hawaiian community spans decades,” have donated over 264,000 cans to aid the disaster-relief efforts on Maui, the company said in a press release.

“Three truckloads of Spam products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following,” Hormel Foods, the company that owns Spam, said. “In all, the Spam brand has donated cash and product with a retail value of more than $1,000,000 to directly help those impacted by the wildfires.”

The company said it has partnered with nonprofit group Convoy of Hope to get the cans to where they are needed most.

“The fact that Spam doesn’t need refrigeration makes it a perfect item for Convoy to deliver to survivors,” Stacy Lamb, vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope, is quoted as saying in the press release.

More Spam is consumed per person in Hawaii than in any other state. It’s stacked on a block of rice and wrapped in seaweed to make Spam musubi, and sold at fast-food chains like McDonald’s in Hawaii. There’s even an annual Waikiki Spam Jam festival.

Hormel Foods said it has also developed a “Spam Brand loves Maui” t-shirt, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund.

Spam was first introduced to Asia-Pacific during World War II, a welcome substitute to meat that was increasingly becoming unaffordable or simply unavailable in the conflict-wracked region.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

