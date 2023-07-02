 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Some US cities are replacing 4th of July fireworks with environmentally friendly drones

(CNN) — Fire threats and environmental concerns have prompted some US cities to forego traditional Fourth of July fireworks in favor of spectacular drone light shows this year.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative way of celebrating Independence Day on Saturday with its first-ever drone show.

The city’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, said in a news release the new format marked an effort to minimize the area’s “high fire danger” and to lessen air quality problems caused by pyrotechnics.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said in the release.

Utah has an average of 800 to 1,000 wildfires each year, and the state is among the most wildfire-prone in the US, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

In neighboring Colorado, also in its wildfire season, the City of Boulder made a similar decision this year with its first-ever nighttime drone show next week.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city had previously celebrated its Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast since 1941, according to a social media post.

“The shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision and based on a number of factors, including increased fire danger fueled by climate change,” the city’s government stated via Facebook.

Dan Kingdom, owner of WK Real Estate in Boulder, said the committee responsible for planning the city’s July Fourth celebrations took the drone route this year after considering the environmental impacts and their difficulties tracking down fireworks, he told CNN.

“The fact that we had the Marshall Fire here in our community about 18 months ago was one of the things we discussed,” said Kingdom, whose company, along with the University of Colorado, partnered with the city on coordinating the event.

“Ultimately, the decision became pretty clear for us because the company that we’ve long gotten purchased the fireworks from had gone out of business during the pandemic, and we were not able to find fireworks for the show, so it made our decision pretty straightforward and pretty easy to go with the drones,” Kingdom said.

Farther west in California, other communities like Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach also opted to host the more environmentally friendly synchronized drone events for their celebrations.

The owner of the drone company handling the La Jolla light show in San Diego County said La Jolla and Ocean Beach are trying a new way of celebrating Independence Day for the first time.

Jeff Stein, who runs California-based Drone Studios, added La Jolla had gone without fireworks for the past five years.

“They found drone shows as a solution because they’re quiet,” Stein told CNN.

“Drones are reusable, and with fireworks, you have smoke, other fallout like debris, the noise stresses out dogs and people with PTSD. There’s a lot of military in San Diego,” he said.

The pixels of the drones expected to illuminate the coastal community will simulate fireworks, show off aerial animation and tell stories through motion graphics, according to Stein.

“You can’t do that with fireworks,” he said.

