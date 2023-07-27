 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly Hilton Head Island woman faced with losing her family’s land

Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly Hilton Head Island woman faced with losing her family’s land

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18 in Los Angeles, California.

 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

(CNN) — Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a nonagenarian battling over her family’s land.

A rep for the rapper/entrepreneur confirmed to CNN that he made a $10,000 donation to Josephine Wright, whose 1.8-acre parcel of land Hilton Head Island, South Carolina is at the center of a legal battle with developers. The land has been in Wright’s husband’s family since the Civil War.

“I did it from the heart,” Snoop Dogg told CNN in a statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

Wright, 93, has been sued by a developer who claimed that her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch were delaying the construction of planned new homes because it was encroaching on their property.

She filed a countersuit alleging a “constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property.”

Her struggle has touched the hearts of other celebrities as well.

Studio head/actor/director Tyler Perry posted about her on his verified Instagram account, writing, “please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Nicquel Terry Ellis contributed to this report

