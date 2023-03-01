 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

Sirhan Sirhan, RFK's assassin, denied parole by board whose members had recommended it in 2021

  • 0

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was again denied parole Wednesday -- more than a year after California's governor shut down an earlier recommendation that he be released.

California's Board of Parole Hearings decided Wednesday to deny Sirhan parole for three years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN.

Wednesday's proceeding was Sirhan's 17th parole suitability hearing, Tessa Outhyse, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said. In August 2021, after 15 denials, the board had recommended Sirhan's parole, but that was denied by the governor in January 2022.

Sirhan shot Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, following a campaign event in which Kennedy celebrated primary victories in his run for the Democratic nomination for president in 1968.

Originally sentenced to death, Sirhan -- 24 at the time of the shooting -- received a commuted sentence of life in prison in 1972.

CNN has reached out to Sirhan's attorney for comment.

Sirhan, now 78, will remain at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Outhyse said.

The department cannot comment on the reasons for the board's Wednesday decision, but a copy of the hearing's transcript will be available in a few weeks, Outhyse said.

Kennedy was a leading presidential contender when killed

In 1968, the 42-year-old Kennedy, younger brother of the assassinated President John F. Kennedy, was a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination against Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. Eugene McCarthy.

On June 5, the night of his assassination, Kennedy had just appeared on live television in an Ambassador Hotel ballroom, where he had claimed victory over McCarthy in the California primary election. Moments later, he was fatally wounded in the hotel service pantry while on his way to a news conference set for a small banquet room just beyond the pantry. The shooting in the pantry was not captured by any cameras.

Sirhan was convicted of killing Kennedy and wounding five other people.

Three bullets struck Kennedy's body while a fourth bullet passed harmlessly through the shoulder of his suit coat. Kennedy died the next day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.