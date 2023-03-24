 Skip to main content
Scotia prescribed burn has been rescheduled

By Zachary Jackson

SCOTIA CANYON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Scotia prescribed burn has been rescheduled to start Sunday.

Robbie Reynold reports on the upcoming prescribed burn for the weekend in Scotia.

The burn was originally scheduled for March 13-15, it is now set to begin on Sunday, March 26, and continue through Monday, March 27, if the correct environmental and resource parameters are met.

If you have any additional questions, please contact the Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest here.

