...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Winds have eased this afternoon however local areas of
westerly winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will
continue the rest of the afternoon.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Savannah Chrisley says new reality show in the works

Savannah Chrisley, here in an episode of 'Chrisley Knows Best' in 2020, said a new reality show is in the works.

 USA Network/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A different show might go on now that Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

The couple's daughter said in an episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" that the family will embark on another reality series about their lives since her parents recently began serving federal prison sentences for fraud and tax crimes.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah Chrisley said. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

She was joined on the show by her niece, Chloe Chrisley, who her parents had been raising as their child and whom Savannah is now taking care of. Their paternal grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, also appeared on the podcast.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. The reality stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

Their adult daughter talked about how their lives have had to go on while their parents are incarcerated.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," she said.

The family reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," is currently in its 10th season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.