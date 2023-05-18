 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

San Diego man accomplishes goal of traveling to every country in the world

    SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego's Ramblin' Randy is back from his effort to travel to 193 countries around the world.

The Ramblin' Man is straight outta countries!

"It's bittersweet. A pin for every country, and this is the last one - Turkmenistan. Here we go," said Randy "R Dub!" Williams, avid traveler.

Ramblin' Randy accomplished his goal of visiting every country in the world last week when he landed in Turkmenistan- a country in central Asia.

"Turkmenistan is one of the most mysterious countries on the planet, and it's one of the most restricted when it comes to visitors," said Williams. "So, the only way you can visit Turkmenistan is through an approved tour company."

It was so restricted he couldn't access social media whenever he wanted to, but he savored the moments abroad and snapped photos and videos to remember his last country to visit.

"One of my favorite memories was stumbling into the city park at night and seeing this," said Williams. "Kids and adults doing what we do in America-just having fun [and] just getting away from the daily stresses of life whether it's work or family and getting in the bumper cars and just letting loose."

Randy also visited the Darvaza gas crater, what's known as the Gates of Hell, and flipped through the country's newspaper.

He said his travels have taught him to not only accept other cultures and embrace them but to actually truly love them.

He has plans for what's next.

Well, when you run out of countries, you've gotta make your own. I bring you the People's Republic of Slowjamistan," he said. "My own country. I bought 11 acres near the salon sea, and I called it Slowjamistan. It's my country; I am the Salton."

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

