Sam Asghari breaks silence on divorce from Britney Spears, says ‘asking for privacy seems ridiculous’

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 438 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chui-Chu, or
16 miles south of Casa Grande, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Banner Wash, Alambre Wash, Brawley Wash, Mendoza Wash, Altar
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Soto Wash and Viopuli Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points and San Pedro.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 342 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Robles Wash, Los, Brawley Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Sam Asghari breaks silence on divorce from Britney Spears, says ‘asking for privacy seems ridiculous’

Sam Asghari breaks silence on divorce from Britney Spears, says ‘asking for privacy seems ridiculous’

Britney Spears (left) and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on July 22, 2019.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Sam Asghari, husband to Britney Spears since June 2022, has made a statement on social media after filing for divorce from the pop singer on Wednesday.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and i have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote on his verified Instagram Story on Thursday. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and i wish her the best always. S**t happens.”

He added, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous (sic) so i will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The actor and personal trainer filed a petition to end the marriage with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to a copy of filing obtained by CNN. The date of separation for the couple is July 28, the petition states.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears and Asghari for comment.

The pair wed in June of last year after becoming engaged in September 2021. They first met in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the music video for her single “Slumber Party.”

Spears and Asghari wed seven months after the court-ordered conservatorship that Spears had been under for 13 years was ended by a Los Angeles judge in a landmark court hearing, in November 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

