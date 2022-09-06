Salad and Go offering free food to celebrate new Tucson location Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Salad and Go is having a grand opening for its newest Tucson location Saturday.
Starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 people will get a free salad or wrap in honor of the grand opening of the Kolb Road and 22nd Street location.
There is a limit to one free salad or wrap per person present at the drive-thru. The offer is not valid at other Salad and Go locations or for online and app orders. Additional charges may apply for substitutions and add-ons.
According to Salad and Go, a new location will also be opening soon at River Road and La Cholla Boulevard.