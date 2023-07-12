Rob McElhenney shares he was diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities at 46

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112
expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated
overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the
dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next
week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend
into the early part of next week allowing for a return of the very
hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your outdoor plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask
questions about how you are feeling.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rob McElhenney shares he was diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities at 46

  • 0
Rob McElhenney shares he was diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities at 46

Rob McElhenney seen in May revealed he has been diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

(CNN) — Rob McElhenney revealed he has been diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star took to Twitter with the news, saying he will explain more about what he’s learned in an upcoming episode of “The Always Sunny” podcast with costars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote.

He continued, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :).”

Several people responded in the comments section to express their gratitude to McElhenney for opening up.

McElhenney has been busy prepping for the start of soccer season in the UK as co-owner of Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds. He and Reynolds also joined actor Michael B. Jordan to purchase the Alpine F1 auto racing team.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.