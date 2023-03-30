Road closures expected this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson has announced several road closures happening this weekend, Friday, March 31st to Monday, April 3, due to the Tucson Folk Festival and GABA Rio Nuevo Bike Swap.
Beginning Friday, March 31, 2023, at 6 a.m., Church Avenue from Pennington Street to Alameda Street, west of Jácome Plaza will be closed.
The following roads will close on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 5 a.m., for the Tucson Folk Festival:
Church Avenue from Alameda Street north to Washington Street
Pennington Street from Church Avenue to Stone Avenue
Eastbound Alameda Street from Main Avenue to Church Avenue
Court Avenue from Telles Street to Council Street
Westbound through travel will remain open on Alameda Street between Stone Avenue and Church Avenue.
These closures are scheduled to reopen by approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Beginning Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 9 p.m., the following roads will be closed for the GABA Rio Nuevo Bike Swap
Sixth Avenue will close from 12th Street to 13th Street, west of Armory Park
12th Street and 13th Street will close from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue.
These closures are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Pedestrian and bicycle access will be available in and around the road closures for both events. Businesses, parking garages and parking lots will be open and accessible during the road closures.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE