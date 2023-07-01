 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rabid bobcat attacks sleeping camper during youth trip at a Connecticut state park, officials say

(CNN) — A rabid bobcat attacked a children’s camp leader as he slept in a hammock at a state park, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man was guiding an overnight youth camping expedition at Selden Neck State Park in Lyme at the time of the attack early Friday, the department said in an email Saturday.

He and two other adults, who are seasonal staff members of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families’ Wilderness School, killed the animal after the attack, authorities said.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Michael Williams, the department’s deputy commissioner, said in a statement to CNN.

The adults were later taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the other campers had contact with the bobcat, according to the statement.

Their expedition to the island park on the Connecticut River was led by the school, which is “a prevention, intervention and transition program for adolescents from Connecticut,” according to their website. The expeditions range from between one and 20 days, the statement said.

The group was in an authorized area for camping when the attack occurred, Williams said in the statement.

The bobcat’s remains were taken to a state public health laboratory, where the animal tested positive for rabies, according to the statement.

​​Bobcat attacks on humans are extremely rare, according to the department’s website.

