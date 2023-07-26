PSG star Kylian Mbappé refuses a meeting and offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, per reports

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

PSG star Kylian Mbappé refuses a meeting and offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, per reports

  • 0
PSG star Kylian Mbappé refuses a meeting and offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, per reports

Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Mbappé has spurned a meeting and contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, according to multiple reports.

 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

(CNN) — Football star Kylian Mbappé has reportedly spurned a meeting and contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, according to multiple reports.

Mbappé became the talk of the sporting world earlier this week after reports that Al Hilal was ready to smash the world record transfer fee and pay $332 million (€300 million) for the French striker.

The proposed deal would reportedly have included a staggering $775 million salary packet for the 24-year-old Mbappe – a sum that drew immediate reaction from top athletes in other sports.

French outlet L’Equipe and renowned Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano now report that representatives from Saudi Arabia’s most successful club, winners of four Asian Champions League tournaments, were in Paris to meet with Mbappé’s representatives but were rejected.

CNN has reached out to Al Hilal, Mbappé’s representatives and his current club Paris-Saint Germain for comment.

Mbappé has been left out of PSG’s squad for its preseason tour of Japan, with the club having issued him an ultimatum to sign a new contract or be sold.

He has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you