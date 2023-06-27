 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

  • 0
Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu with this three-story lookalike to Barbie's iconic mansion that looks a lot like a set out of Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie.

Click here for updates on this story

    MALIBU, California (KABC) -- It's been the dream of thousands of young girls for many decades - living at Barbie's Malibu dreamhouse.

Now the favorite accessory in Barbie's world has come to life.

This three-story lookalike to Barbie's iconic mansion looks a lot like a set out of Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie.

There's a dance floor, a giant pink slide and a huge swimming pool that features floating letters spelling out "KEN."

Fans of the doll can stay in the dream mansion, listed on Airbnb, for no charge.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. on July 17 for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22. Details on how to book a stay are available from Airbnb here.

Airbnb offered a similar promotion at the same property in 2019 to celebrate 60 years of the Barbie brand.

The "Barbie" movie hits theaters on July 21. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

