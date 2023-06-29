 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Pima County Sheriff's Department on the hunt for two fugitives

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives are searching for two fugitives, 20-year-old Gabriel Miranda and 19-year-old Trenden Garcia

According to PCSD, on April 3, a suspect believed to be Miranda, robbed a Quick Mart near Benson Highway with a handgun. 

The second fugitive, Garcia, is wanted in connection with a road rage incident that turned into a shooting which occurred on February 14th.

PCSD is asking for the public’s help in locating both fugitives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you