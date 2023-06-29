Pima County Sheriff's Department on the hunt for two fugitives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives are searching for two fugitives, 20-year-old Gabriel Miranda and 19-year-old Trenden Garcia.
According to PCSD, on April 3, a suspect believed to be Miranda, robbed a Quick Mart near Benson Highway with a handgun.
The second fugitive, Garcia, is wanted in connection with a road rage incident that turned into a shooting which occurred on February 14th.
PCSD is asking for the public’s help in locating both fugitives.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org
