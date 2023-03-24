Pima County launches webpage to highlight funding of outside agencies

TUCSON - (KVOA) Pima County is making it easier for the public to track Outside Agency funding, which is allocated by the Board of Supervisors.

A new page consolidates and expands information to the public about the County’s allocation of general funds to nonprofit agencies that support human services and employment needs, and fuel economic growth via local attractions, cultural and recreational programs.

Specifically, the webpage features information on which agencies receive funds, how much they receive, and details on how the funds directly benefit the community.

The page includes Annual Impact Reports and spending updates from Community & Workforce Development and Attractions & Tourism, the two County departments that administer the Outside Agency program.

The page also includes application deadlines and links to other pages that explain how organizations can apply. Schedules and agendas are available for the Outside Agency Citizen Review Committee, which conducts a public process of evaluating applications and making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

The Outside Agency Citizen Review Committee recently started reviewing applications for funding from Community & Workforce Development, while the application process through Attractions & Tourism begins in April.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on Outside Agency funding – last year totaling more than $4 million -- in late June or early July.