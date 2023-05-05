Pima County, Catholic Community Services prep for expected surge of migrants, asylum seekers once Title 42 ends

TUCSON - (KVOA) A new migrant and asylum seeker facility is starting to be used on the southside of Tucson.
The facility is run by Catholic Community Services. Casa Alitas and volunteers.
"This just was set up recently," Adelita Grijalva, the Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors said. "There are cots, there's an intake space, there's a place for people to get medical attention, everyone is being tested for COVID, clothing, showers, those kinds of things are being done there and also travel arrangements."
Grijalva toured the facility near I-19 and Drexel Rd. Friday, just six days before Title 42 is set to expire.
"I feel really confident that we have a plan in place," Grijalva said. "I'm not sure that any county or city or state for that matter can say we're ready."
Grijalva tells News 4 Tucson at this time, it's mostly asylum seekers from El Salvador and India who are coming through and getting processed at the new migrant center.
Grijalva said about 400 people are processed at the shelter each day.
"Very few people [are] coming from Mexico at this point," she said. "This is not a housing facility, this is not where people are staying permanently. If anything, people will stay one night while travel arrangements are being made for the final destination. And, the final destination is not Tucson. I'm very concerned about the volume of people who may be coming and our capacity to be able to address it. At this point I've been assured by Casa Alitas and county staff that are there, we're all working on a solution together."
Grijalva tells News 4 Tucson Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will tour the shelter Tuesday.