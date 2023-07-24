Pete Davidson placed in diversion program for reckless driving charge

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 830 PM MST...

At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Avra Valley, or 13 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Blowing dust is possible along I10 between
Picacho Peak to Eloy, AZ.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 211 and 234.
Route 87 near mile marker 116.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pete Davidson at the New York premiere of "Bupkis" in April. A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered actor Pete Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program after the actor was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has confirmed.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered actor Pete Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program after the actor was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney (LACDA) said on Monday that as part of the program, Davidson is required to complete 50 hours of community service, which can be completed in New York, LACDA said.

His counsel has indicated the service will likely be completed at the New York Fire Department.

Davidson will also be required to do 12 hours of traffic school, which can be completed in New York as well, and he must complete a Hospital and Morgue program or the New York equivalent, LACDA said. He must also pay restitution and obey all laws, they said.

The “Bupkis” actor has a personal connection to the New York Fire Department. His New York firefighter father, Scott, died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

CNN has reached out Pete Davidson’s representative for comment.

In June, a spokesperson for the LACDA confirmed to CNN in a statement that Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The March 4 incident happened around 11 pm PT, when a vehicle Davidson was driving on a residential street crashed into a fire hydrant and a home.

