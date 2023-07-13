 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

‘Oppenheimer’ cast walks out of UK premiere ahead of SAG strike

(From left) Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Hartnett at the London premiere of 'Oppenheimer' on July 13.

 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

(CNN) — The cast of director Christopher Nolan’s hotly anticipated war-era drama “Oppenheimer” is standing united in the effort to support the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Stars of the film appeared on the red carpet of the film’s UK premiere on Thursday before the strike was officially announced, but they ended up walking out of the event “to write their picket signs,” according to Nolan.

Addressing the audience inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theater before the screening began, as seen in videos posted to social media, Nolan acknowledged the work of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr., among other “Oppenheimer” cast members.

“We have to acknowledge (that) you’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet,” Nolan said, adding “unfortunately they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG.”

Nolan continued that the actors who left the “Oppenheimer” premiere in support of the union that represents them join “one of my guilds, the Writer’s Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the union, and we support them.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May.

Blunt told Deadline on the “Oppenheimer” red carpet Thursday, prior to the cast walking out of the screening and prior to the strike’s official commencement, that her hopes were that “everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie.”

“And if they call (the strike), we’ll be leaving together as a cast in unity with everyone,” Blunt said, adding, “We are gonna have to. So we will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)’s president Fran Drescher announced in an impassioned speech during a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday that the union will go on strike.

The strike is set to go into effect at midnight PT Thursday night.

“Oppenheimer” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 21.

