One man is dead after a crash in central Tucson on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash in central Tucson.

Officers and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of W. Congress St. and N. Freeway Rd. on Sunday around 1 a.m. for reports of a crash involving two people in a single car.

The driver, 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago, died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives say Santiago was speeding along with another car and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to collide with two electrical transformer boxes in a dirt lot.

Excessive speed was the main factor in the crash. Santiago and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.