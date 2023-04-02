One man is dead after a crash in central Tucson on Sunday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One man is dead after a crash in central Tucson on Sunday

  • 0
police lights
MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash in central Tucson.

Officers and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of W. Congress St. and N. Freeway Rd. on Sunday around 1 a.m. for reports of a crash involving two people in a single car.

The driver, 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago, died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives say Santiago was speeding along with another car and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to collide with two electrical transformer boxes in a dirt lot.

Excessive speed was the main factor in the crash. Santiago and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you