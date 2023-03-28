One arrested in child abuse case on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A mother has been taken into custody and charged with child abuse after she left her children at home unsupervised on Tucson's southside.
Just after 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of South Monrovia Avenue for a report of a 4-year-old found child running across the street.
While officers were gathering information, the mother, 24-year-old Katie Luna Hernandez arrived back home. It was discovered that she left her two children, the 4-year-old and a 9-month old home alone unsupervised.
Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the two children and Hernandez was charged with two felony counts of child abused and taken to Pima County Jail.
On March 24, detectives learned that Hernandez had a third 2-year-old male, but his location was unknown. Detectives searched her home and found the remains of the missing third child concealed inside the home.
Additional charges are pending at this time.