Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day

It's National Taco Day!
October 4 is the day to chow down on the tasty delight -- hard shell or soft shell -- stuffed with whatever your heart desires.
Some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans, a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.
There are savory tacos and dessert tacos.
As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.
So why the word 'taco?'
That's not really clear but one suggested origin is the word 'ataco '-- meaning stuff or to stuff.
National Taco Day started in 2009.
No one's taken credit but whoever it is, we thank you.