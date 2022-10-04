Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result
in continued urban and small stream flooding.
- Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller
washes are experiencing increased flow.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 103 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain of up to 1 inch so far due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita,
Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day

  • 0
tacos
Pexels

It's National Taco Day!

October 4 is the day to chow down on the tasty delight -- hard shell or soft shell -- stuffed with whatever your heart desires.

Some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans, a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

There are savory tacos and dessert tacos.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

So why the word 'taco?'

That's not really clear but one suggested origin is the word 'ataco '-- meaning stuff or to stuff.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

No one's taken credit but whoever it is, we thank you.

