North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, Japan's defense ministry says

North Korea on Sunday launched a "suspected ballistic missile," Japan's Ministry of Defense reported.

The news follows a flurry of missile tests by North Korea, including the launch of a long-range ballistic missile on Thursday as leaders from South Korea and Japan met in Tokyo and two cruise missiles from a submarine and two short-range ballistic missiles days before.

The Japan Coast Guard said in a statement published at 11:20 a.m. local time that the missile launched on Sunday appeared to have landed.

It cautioned all vessels to await further information; to not approach fallen objects; and to report anything suspicious.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) also said that it had detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Dongchang-ri area of North Pyongan province in North Korea at around 11:05 a.m. local time.

The JCS said the military had strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches "while maintaining a full readiness posture through close cooperation with the US."

Pyongyang's latest tests coincide with springtime joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea -- the biggest war games the allies have staged in five years.

Ahead of the 11-day Freedom Shield exercises, North Korea had threatened to take the "toughest counteraction against the most vicious plots of the US and its followers."

