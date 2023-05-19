 Skip to main content
Zion Teasley prior plea deal now in question after murder accusation

Arrest made in killing of woman found dead along a hiking trail in Phoenix

A photo of Lauren Heike is displayed at a news conference held by the Phoenix Police Department.

 Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Twenty-two-year-old murder suspect Zion Teasley's previous plea deals are now being reviewed.

Phoenix Police Department says Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike.

Teasley was on probation at the time of the alleged murder.

Robbie Reynold with the newest details on the man accused of murdering Lauren Heike.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says they are now reviewing a prior plea deal he signed for a different crime.

In 2020, police records show Teasley robbed Circle K stores seven times and in some cases with a gun.

Records say Teasley faced thirteen charges, including kidnapping, burglary, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All but three of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The deal consisted of a three-year prison sentence followed by probation. The deal has come into question in light of what Teasley is now accused of.

Phoenix police say Teasley murdered Lauren Heike in broad daylight as she was on a walk.

Teasley now faces first-degree murder charges.

