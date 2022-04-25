Zelenskyy, U.S. officials awarded John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is one of five winners of this year's the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.
The group was awarded for their efforts in protecting democracy.
According to the John F. Kennedy foundation, Zelenskyy was specifically chosen because of how he has marshaled the spirit, patriotism and untiring sacrifice of the Ukrainian people.
Four U.S. officials were also selected.
Including United States Representative Liz Cheney, of Wyoming.
The annual award is meant to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.