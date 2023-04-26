You can still enter KVOA's Ice Break 2023 contest to win an AC unit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson saw 100 degree weather on April 26, 2022 but it looks like triple digit weather is unlikely this week, which means you still have time to enter the 2023 Ice Break.

Since 1983, News 4 Tucson viewers have been keeping a close eye on the Santa Cruz River, hoping to perfectly guess the exact time the ice breaks.

Luckily, this year is no different; as dozens of Tucsonans began submitting their guesses for when Tucson International Airport would officially record its first 100-degree temperature of the year in our Ice Break contest, which officially began Monday.

This year's grand prize is an AC unit, valued at $9,500.

Secondary prizes include an Omni Pools-Maytronics Dolphin M600 Pool Cleaner, valued at $1,950 and a complimentary 2-night stay in a superior room at Desert Diamond Casinos with a $100 room credit, valued at $500.

To enter this year's contest, click here.