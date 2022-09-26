Yotes lose in pre-season return to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Arizona Coyotes got a sense of what their regular season is going to be like on Sunday when they played a hockey game in front of a crowd of just under 5,000 fans at the Tucson Arena.
The Yotes are moving this year into the new Mullett Arena in Tempe. The venue will play home to both the NHL team and ASU's NCAA program over at least the next two and possibly three seasons.
Mullett Arena will seat 5,000 fans. 4,780 showed up on Sunday to see Arizona lose to Anaheim 3-2.
The game marked the second-ever NHL preseason game in the Old Pueblo, exactly five years after another Ducks-Coyotes tilt on September 25, 2017.
Original Roadrunner Christian Fischer tallied a multi-point outing (1g 1a). Fischer was one of five former Tucson players who took the ice Sunday for the Coyotes. Also among the forward lines were Mike Carcone (2020-2022), Ben McCartney (2021-2022), and Lawson Crouse (2017-2028).
Carcone had the crowd in an uproar in the second period after he squared off and traded punches with Anaheim’s Max Jones.
Also in the lineup for Arizona was defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok, who suited up for 33 games with the Roadrunners and 32 games for the Coyotes in his rookie season last year.
Arizona employed a goalie tandem of starter Karel Vejmelka and backup Anson Thornton, while Anaheim stuck with a familiar Tucson foe in backstop Lukas Dostal, who has appeared in net five times against the Roadrunners last season as a member of the San Diego Gulls.
The Roadrunners took an early 1-0 lead before the Ducks responded with three straight goals against Vejmelka.
Arizona has six pre-season games remaining before they open the season at Pittsburgh on October 13. The Coyotes will play their first six games on the road before return to christen to the desert to christen Mullett Arena on Friday, October 28 against Winnipeg.
The Roadrunners open their season on the road October 14 with a two-game series at Henderson (NV).
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS: ANA (24) - ARI (27)
- POWER PLAY: ANA (1/3) - ARI (0/2)
- ANAHEIM SCORING: Pavol Regenda, Tristan Luneau, Isac Lundestrom (PP)
- ARIZONA SCORING: Liam O’Brien, Christian Fischer
