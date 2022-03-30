YMCA receives $600K boost for drowning prevention facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - The YMCA of Southern Arizona has been given $600,000 in federal funds for improvements to its Drowning Prevention Services Facility.
The funding is part of the Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick's Community Project Funding allocations included in the government funding package "Omnibus" that passed earlier this month.
The upgrades to the facility include pool surface replacement, drainage repairs, accessibility alterations such as chair lifts and handrails, pumps, related equipment, exterior alterations, and labor and materials.
The drowning prevention services facility provides life-saving swim programs to underserved communities, including refugees and families living at or below the poverty level.
Last year, more than 500 kids participated in the YMCA of Southern Arizona's free Safety Around Water Program, which teaches children life-saving skills in and around water.