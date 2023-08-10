Yavapai Silent Witness increases reward for homicide information

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving a homicide case.
Yavapai Silent Witness is increasing the reward from $7,500 to up to a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
On May 29, 58-year-old Grant Griffiths, was found dead in his home on Spurr Ln. in the Coyote Springs subdivision.
According to the YCSO Griffiths was murdered that occurred sometime during the night of May 28th.
If you have information on the crime you can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
To receive the reward you must contact Yavapai Silent Witness.