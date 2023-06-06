Yavapai County Sheriff's Office offers reward for tips on homicide

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering an award for information in a homicide case.
On May 29, 58-year-old Grant Griffiths was found dead in his home in the Coyote Springs subdivision.
YCSO says that evidence at the scene leads them to believe Griffiths was the victim of a homicide that happened sometime on May 28.
YCSO says they are doing everything they can to solve the crime and that includes asking the public for help.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
You can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
