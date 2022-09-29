Yankee Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris with 61st home run of season

Aaron judge tied the American League home run record Wednesday night in Toronto.
After being stuck on 60, judge cranked his 61st home run off Tim Mayza in the top of the 7th inning, tying Roger Maris' record which was set back in 1961, during the final game of the regular season.
At the time, Maris had broken Babe Ruth's record of 60 home runs, putting Judge in some already elite company.
Judge brought the opposing Toronto stadium to its feet in the seventh inning, including Judge's mom and Roger Maris' son, who were in attendance for the record tying sequence.
Not only making history, but also breaking what was a tied ball game, giving the Yankees a two-run lead.