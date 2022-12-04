Wyoming, Ohio put postseason streaks on line in Arizona Bowl

GAME: Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Ohio (9-4, MAC) Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m. MT
LOCATION: Arizona Stadium in Tucson
TOP PLAYERS
Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley 1,388 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions; RB Titus Swen 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns.
Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke 3,256 yards, 25 touchdowns, four interceptions.
NOTABLE
Wyoming: Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins.
Ohio: Coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game, the Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968.
LAST TIME
Wyoming beat Ohio 21-20 in the 2008 season-opener for both teams.
BOWL HISTORY
Wyoming: Second appearance in Arizona Bowl, the Cowboys beat Georgia State 38-17 in 2019. It's UW's 18th bowl appearance overall.
Ohio: First appearance in Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl game overall.
