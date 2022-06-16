Wounded vet gets life back after nonprofit helps him open archery in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson father has a new start at life after a nonprofit organization helped the local veteran with his recovery and new business just in time for Father's Day.
While serving the U.S. Army, Caleb Brewer was severely injured when he was clearing out a Taliban IED factory. A spokesperson of family said the then 31-year-old stepped on a hidden IED that triggered an explosion. Brewer lost both his legs in the blast. He also sustained a traumatic brain injury and damage in his right hand.
When he arrived in the United States to recover, he was approached by the nonprofit organization Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which was created to support wounded soldiers and their families.
According to the family spokesperson, the nonprofit took care of the costs for Brewer's fiancé to stay with him at the medical center. They also purchased equipment and a vehicle for Brewer to start his new archery business.
Brewer is now operating a bowhunting business in Tucson, which helps him care for his wife and two daughters.
For more information about Brewer, visit sticksniper.com.