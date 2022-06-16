 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wounded vet gets life back after nonprofit helps him open archery in Tucson

Wounded vet gets life back after nonprofit helps him open archery in Tucson
Stick Sniper

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson father has a new start at life after a nonprofit organization helped the local veteran with his recovery and new business just in time for Father's Day.

While serving the U.S. Army, Caleb Brewer was severely injured when he was clearing out a Taliban IED factory. A spokesperson of family said the then 31-year-old stepped on a hidden IED that triggered an explosion. Brewer lost both his legs in the blast. He also sustained a traumatic brain injury and damage in his right hand.

When he arrived in the United States to recover, he was approached by the nonprofit organization Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which was created to support wounded soldiers and their families.

According to the family spokesperson, the nonprofit took care of the costs for Brewer's fiancé to stay with him at the medical center. They also purchased equipment and a vehicle for Brewer to start his new archery business.

Brewer is now operating a bowhunting business in Tucson, which helps him care for his wife and two daughters.

For more information about Brewer, visit sticksniper.com.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.