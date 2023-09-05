World's largest Navajo rug back on display in Arizona

WINSLOW, Ariz. (KVOA) - The world's largest Navajo rug is finally back on display in Arizona.
The rug was created by Navajo weaver Julia Joe and her family in 1932.
It took five years to weave and it measures 4 by 32 feet.
Joe and her family did everything from shearing the sheep and dying the wool to weaving the rug itself.
The rug is so large it needed a custom-built loom in a custom-built house.
The exhibit is officially opened Saturday at the Affeldt Mion Museum Winslow Arizona.
