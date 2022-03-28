Worker killed when Boston parking garage collapses

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- Several floors of a Boston parking garage under construction collapsed on Saturday, killing one worker.
Officials say multiple floors of the garage came down when a crane partially collapsed on areas that were under construction.
The collapse happened over a series of subway tunnels, and public safety officials are working to ensure the stability of the parking garage and the tunnel tracks underneath.
Streets around the site have been closed to traffic.
Until engineers determine the tunnels below are safe, officials say there will be delays on the subways.