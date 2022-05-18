Women pinned by TPD officer during fight threaten lawsuit after criminal charges not filed

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department officer involved in 2021's off-duty altercation at Culinary Dropout will not face criminal charges, according to a release shared by Pima County Attorney's Office Wednesday.

Back on Nov. 14, TPD Ofc. Robert Szelewski was involved in a confrontation with three women — later identified as Michelle Aloisi and her two daughters, Brittany Aloisi-Wiles and Nicole Whitted — in the parking lot of the restaurant located at 2543 E. Grant Rd. near Tucson Boulevard.

Whitted said in an interview with our News 4 Tucson Investigators that the physical confrontation occurred when the three women crossed paths with the TPD officer's SUV in the parking lot of the restaurant when they were walking to their car.

"That's when he began approaching us, more yelling, screaming, confronting Brittany at that point, screaming at her what are you going to do, what are you going to do, what are you going to do?" Whitted said. "And that's when he chest bumped her and threw her to the ground."

According to PCAO, after the confrontation turned physical, Szelewski physically restrained two of the women involved. The third women recorded the incident on her phone.

PCAO said the investigation "concluded that one of the women approached Szelewski in 'an aggressive manner,' leading to his actions to restrain that woman and another who tried to intervene."

“Based on discrepancies between what witnesses observed, as well as video evidence, there is not sufficient evidence to issue charges against Robert Szelewski,” PCAO’s Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South said in a statement to TPD Chief Chad Kasmar. The facts do not support a substantial likelihood of conviction at trial. A jury could easily find that (the woman who first approached the off-duty officer) used a threat of force first by rushing towards Szelewski to start the fight.”

Officials say Aloisis-Wiles was criminally charged in the incident for disorderly conduct.

In response to PCAO announcing the decision to not charge the TPD officer, the attorney who represents the family involved in the confrontation released the following statement:

Officer Szelewski’s road rage overcame him leading him to start a fight where he physically assaulted two nurses, one of whom is handicapped and is in her 60s. The Aloisi family is disappointed that no criminal charges are currently being filed against Officer Szelewski. The family is hopeful that the Tucson Police Department’s internal affairs department will ultimately conclude what is obvious: that Officer Szelewski’s conduct was unreasonable, illegal, and in violation of the department’s policies and will discipline him accordingly. If the City of Tucson is unwilling to take the steps necessary to ensure the Aloisi family obtains the justice it deserves, the family will file a lawsuit. Anyone watching the video can see that this police officer was violent and out of control. It is shocking that a police officer would violently attack two women, both who are nurses, because they were not crossing a parking lot as fast as he wanted. Worse yet is that a police officer would put his knee on a non-violent, non-threatening woman’s neck, using the exact same technique that was used against George Floyd.

Back on Feb. 4, the N4T Investigators reported all the internal affairs reports involving Szelewski, who has been with the department since 2004.

There was a total of 25 allegations dating back to 2006.

Ten of those allegations resulted in discipline ranging from a written reprimand to a 40-hour suspension.

The others resulted in a finding of "no violations."