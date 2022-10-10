Woman who filed restraining order against accused UofA gunman describes "years of trauma"

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman who previously attended San Diego State University had filed a restraining order against Murad Dervish, years before he allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner.
The woman, who doesn't want her identity revealed, said she still suffers from anxiety and trauma from what she went through.
She said Dervish was a teacher's assistant in a physics class she had at SDSU in 2018, when the course ended, she said he began emailing her.
"Just kind of creepy, he was asking me on dates and as soon as I revealed I wasn't interested just got more abrasive and confrontational," she said.
She became so worried that eventually she reported it to SDSU, she didn't feel the University took her seriously, so she went to San Diego Police who referred her to the FBI. She said the FBI sent her back to SDSU.
"I felt violated and so undermined," she said.
Eventually she was able to get a no contact order in place but said Dervish violated it multiple times.
"Like immediately after that was put in place with Facebook accounts with alias names where the messages got more and more weird," she described.
On Aug. 21, 2020 the woman filed a restraining order against Dervish. She fears what could have happened to her and wonders if Meixner's death could have been prevented.
"It's unfortunate it had to come at the expense of someone else's life," she said.
SDSU sent us the following statement:
"SDSU can confirm that Murad Can Dervish, 46, was first enrolled as a graduate student in physics at SDSU in 2018, and he served as a teaching assistant while a student. Dervish was last enrolled in spring 2020 and did not graduate from SDSU.
Dervish currently has no affiliation with the university.
In regards to your question about allegations made against Dervish while at SDSU, the university can confirm that in response to a complaint and investigation, the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) worked with the complainant to secure a restraining order against Dervish. Please note: The court order is public record.
Given privacy restrictions, additional details about Dervish and the university’s own investigative processes are not sharable.
Below, you will find general, important information about the university’s investigative process:
SDSU takes issues of threats very seriously and does not tolerate behaviors that seek to harass or harm individuals. When the university receives a complaint calling into question alleged misconduct, SDSU’s threat management team, led by the UPD, initiates assessment and takes action in support of individual and community safety. This can include the issuance of a university No-Contact Directive and/or assistance in the issuance of temporary restraining orders. Further, any time an institution or employer requests information related to threats, discipline investigations or other cases, SDSU provides appropriate information as permitted by law to assist those institutions in their processes. UPD will also proactively share information, based on its own threat assessments, with other institutions and agencies."