Woman Shoots and Kills Man Who Tried Breaking Into Her Home

TUCSON, ARIZ (KVOA)- A woman had quite the scare Friday afternoon when she told Pima County Sheriff's Deputies that a man tried to break into her home on the 1500 block of West Pyle Rd.
Deputies said the homeowner yelled for the man to leave, but he continued to attempt to force his way into the home. The woman armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the intruder away. Deputies said, that's when the man reached inside and attempted to take the gun away from the woman. She then fired one shot striking him.
When deputies arrived on scene they attempted life saving measures on the intruder, who had collapsed in the driveway. The suspect passed away on scene. The woman was uninjured and cooperated with deputies. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.