Woman searching for missing dog believes it was stolen by organized pet theft ring

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman who has desperately been searching for her missing Belgian Sheppard named Percy for the past five months tells News 4 Tucson she has uncovered evidence her dog was stolen.
Cathleen Cover said Percy went missing after slipping out of a "suspiciously" open back yard gate.
"We believe somebody opened the gate and let her out," Cover said.
With the help of her family and friends, she searched all over town for Percy and even hired a pet detective who has a tracking dog. Cover said that dog picked up a scent but that led them in circles with no sign of Percy.
Cover said they came across multiple leads. She said they had multiple sources tell them a homeless person had Percy and renamed her Lassi. They were able to circle in on a homeless camp where the person was said to frequent but the camp moved and they were unable to find her.
"We've had Percy for ten years, her whole life and she's just part of our family there's a huge hole in our family," Cover explained.
As Cover began to lose hope, she received a tip that caught her interest leading her to a QT gas station on Valencia Road near Interstate 19. She said a person was certain they encountered a woman who had Percy, but drove away when approached.
"They were positive that Percy was transferred from a woman to a couple in the parking lot," Cover said.
She went to the QT and said a staff member went through security footage and showed her video that she believes captured a glimpse of Percy as her source described.
"We think it was a pretty good lead we filed a police report unfortunately QT won't hand the video over to us," Cover said.
News 4 Tucson has not seen the video and cannot verify its existence or contents.
Cover said she filed a report with Tucson Police, which confirmed to News 4 that she filed a report online but a spokesperson said they have not launched any sort of investigation into Cover's claims.
Cover said she believes there is an organized group that is stealing dogs and profiting from them in some way. Tucson Police told us they have not been getting a concerning number of stolen pet reports and are not aware of any organized ring of pet thieves.
News 4 Tucson also spoke to Bob Hines who has been searching for his missing dog Walter for three weeks.
Hines said he became aware of a man who found his dog, but told him they gave Walter to a woman who claimed to have animal shelter experience, and would be better suited to care for the dog and return him to his owner. That man believed her. However, after seeing Hines' posters, he said he realized that never happened.
Hines said he believes the man and believes the woman stole Walter.
"If she was legit, she would have found us," Hines said.
Hines became aware of Percy's case and the details shared by Cover. He said the description of the woman the man trusted matches exactly with what Cover saw in the video.
He also believes there is some sort of organized effort to steal people's pets.
"It seems to me that there is actually something going on here in Tucson where somebody is actually taking or stealing dogs, what they are doing with them is hopefully what we can find out and hopefully get some dogs back to people."
Hines also filed a report with Tucson Police.
If you have information on where Walter could be, you are asked to call 520-904-1469. There is an undisclosed reward for his return.
If you have information on where Percy may be, you are asked to call 520-400-9603 or 520-488-3834. There was a $200 reward that has been increased to $2,000.
The Pima Animal Care Center is a go to resource for missing dogs. Hines and Cover could not find their dogs there. PACC said only 20% of dogs that wind up in the shelter are reclaimed.
If your pet goes missing, PACC says the first thing you should do is file a lost and found report on its website. PACC also recommends putting up posters searching around the area the pet was last seen and turning to social media for help.