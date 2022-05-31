Woman pushes against construction of city mental health clinic in midtown neighborhood

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is moving forward Tuesday with plans to build an outpatient mental health clinic for city employees at a single-family home in the residential Peter Howell neighborhood in midtown.
One neighbor is so upset she started a petition.
"I was really horrified that the city would do this in a quiet peaceful neighborhood," Sonya Irey, the next-door neighbor to the proposed clinic said.
Irey has lived in her home on East Fourth Street for more than 16 years. She told News 4 Tucson she only learned about the plan on Monday.
"Mental health is obviously a wonderful thing that we need more of in this city and in this country," Irey said. "But the issue is it's going to bring traffic, noise, it's going to bring congestion, it's going to bring strangers into our neighborhood on a regular basis. I was really horrified that the city would do this in a quiet peaceful neighborhood."
The @cityoftucson plans to build an outpatient mental health clinic for city employees in a section of the Peter Howell neighborhood. The next-door neighbor is upset and started a petition. One city councilman says the clinic is a good thing. The story at 10. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/NXWiH6SXUV— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 1, 2022
"It's much ado about nothing," Ward 6 City Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "We held a neighborhood meeting about this many months ago on this thing and it was such a non-issue."
Jason Katterhenry, the president of the neighborhood association said he and other neighbors first learned about the plan for the clinic when the city held a meeting this past February. The city said traffic would be low. The neighborhood association is on board with construction.
"The city is going to use it for city employees to go in 3-5 people a day and get counseling," Kozachik said. "We're not building a psychiatric hospital in a residential area. The construction that you see going on right now is simply a blocked wall going up to simply provide more privacy for people going into the treatment."
Irey strongly believes this is both a safety issue and a privacy issue for her and her family
"I have a wall there and a pool in my backyard," she said. "People will be parking literally right next to my back patio and my backyard, could easily look over my yard and see my kids playing in the backyard."
Irey worries if the clinic goes up, property values will go down. As the building continues, the neighborhood association said the clinic could be open as soon as early 2023.
"It should not be putting in a clinic where it's going to cause harm to city families," Irey said.
"What did we just see a couple of days ago, 21 people being murdered in a school," Kozachik said. "A week before that, 10 people being murdered. We need more mental health counseling in this community and in this country, not less."