Woman injured, man detained in stabbing at El Con Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been taken into custody in connection to an stabbing that occurred at El Con Center Thursday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, a woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries in connection to a report of an aggravated report that occurred the shopping complex located at 3601 E. Broadway Blvd. near Alvernon Way.
Officials say one man was detained in connection to the report.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.